Finas says Al Jazeera filmed lockdown documentary without licence, will cooperate with police probe

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — News outlet Al Jazeera did not have the necessary licence to film or air its documentary on the alleged mistreatment of migrants in Malaysia, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) said today.

In a brief statement today, Finas said it had carried out an investigation on Al Jazeera International (M) Sdn Bhd regarding the production of the documentary titled Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown, which Finas said was aired over social media.

“From the findings of preliminary investigations, Finas found that that company does not have a Film Production Licence and that there was no application for a Certificate for Filming for the filming of that documentary,” Finas said in the statement posted on its official Facebook page.

“Finas will give its full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in carrying out investigations against Al Jazeera (M) Sdn Bhd under Section 22(1) of the Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia Act 1981 (Amendment 2013) for carrying out filming activities, that is the activity of producing a documentary film without a valid licence from Finas,” it concluded.

