Report: Warisan permanent chair says can consider membership for Dr Mahathir and co

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his group of independent MPs can be considered for entry into Parti Warisan Sabah if they are willing to take up the party’s “struggle”, its permanent chairman Datuk Liew Vui Keong reportedly said today.

However, the former federal law minister added that the party constitution will need to be revised, which could also see a name change to reflect its broader scope.

“I think the possibility is there. So far, the Parti Warisan Sabah is only focused on the state of Sabah, but the constitution can be changed to make it the Parti Warisan Malaysia.

“But this requires a change to the party constitution. So, this is in the process and after that, we leave it to anyone if we have established the Parti Warisan Malaysia to be with us in our struggle.

“I think it is possible for other MPs who do not yet have a platform and if they want to join the Warisan struggle, I think we can consider,” Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP, told Astro Awani in Sandakan earlier today.

Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir, his son and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah have declared themselves an independent bloc earlier this month after disagreements with the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and following their expulsion from Bersatu in May for refusing to support its president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his new Perikatan Nasional government.

Dr Mahathir had supported Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the next prime minister candidate instead of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which led to his estrangement from PH.