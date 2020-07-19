Environment minister checks on real-time air quality monitoring system in Pasir Gudang

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today had the opportunity to see for himself the real-time air quality monitoring system in Pasir Gudang today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today had the opportunity to see for himself the real-time air quality monitoring system in Pasir Gudang, near here, today.

Through his official Facebook page, Tuan Ibrahim said the system which gives an early warning in the event of any air pollution incident, will automatically alert the Department of Environment (DOE).

“As early warning is sent out, this will enable enforcement actions to be carried out more effectively,” he said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Earlier, Tuan Ibrahim also visited air monitoring stations and areas which were affected by the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident that occurred in March, last year.

Also present was DOE director-general Norlin Jaafar.

Tuan Ibrahim spent about half an hour checking on the real-time air monitoring system at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council stadium, one of the 25 locations where the system had been installed.

Last year, two pollution incidents occurred in the Pasir Gudang area. The first was in March when Sungai Kim Kim was polluted by toxic waste. Later in June, students of Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting caused by air pollution in the area. — Bernama