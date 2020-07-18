Johor to discuss transgender issues on July 28, says exco

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the implementation of the enforcement and tarbiah would be decided by the Johor State Fatwa Council chaired by Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad. — Bernama pic

KULAI, July 18 ― Johor government will discuss the implementation of enforcement and tarbiah (education outreach) involving the transgenders at the state Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) meeting on July 28.

“Any decision (enforcement and tarbiah) will be decided by the state Fatwa Council,“ he told reporters after attending the Bukit Permai assemblyman open counter programme here today.

On the event, Tosrin, who is also Bukit Permai assemblyman said the counter will operate every Saturday from 8am to 10am and every Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Pasar Tani Jalan Kenari to help people with issues related to cleanliness, health and assistance. ― Bernama