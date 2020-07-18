Ismail Sabri: 50 businesses warned over lapses in RMCO rules

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs warned 50 business operators for failing to abide by the standard operating procedures during the RMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) warned 50 business operators for failing to abide by the standard operating procedures during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said the 50 were from 1,703 businesses inspected.

“During this period of RMCO the government would like to urge entrepreneurs and the public to always practice self-control including social distancing and personal hygiene especially during buying and selling essential items,” he said.

On border control, he said nine non-Malaysian citizens were arrested due to violation of immigration laws.

As for mandatory quarantine for returnees abroad, 707 Malaysians have returned to the country from China, Indonesia, Qatar, UAE, Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

“706 individuals are currently undergoing self-quarantine at home while one has been sent to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, 96 Malaysians who were stranded in India have been brought home safely via Malindo Air.

“Out of the 96 Malaysians, 62 were part of the tabligh excursion to India while 34 are Malaysians who boarded the same plane.

“As a precaution, all 96 individuals will be placed under mandatory quarantine at the Akademi Kepimpinan Pendidikan Tinggi (AKEPT) in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

“The monitoring centre is managed by healthcare workers from the Health Ministry while the police are at site for security purposes.

“No public including family members are allowed to visit the centre,” he said.

Yesterday, 18 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded where 10 were import cases while eight were of local transmission.

Four Covid-19 infection clusters were also detected among returnees into the country.