Form 3 student who died in KL school was Covid-19 negative, says Adham

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at a media briefing in Putrajaya April 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA KANGSAR, July 18 — A swab-test on a Form Three student who died in a school in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, last Wednesday found him negative with Covid-19, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“We will wait for the Chemist report before we can announce the actual cause of his death,” he told a press conference after the handing over of the Kuala Kangsar Health Clinic (Type 3) project here today.

Last Wednesday, which was the first day of the school re-opening, the boy was reported to have fainted in his classroom and was pronounced dead by a doctor after he was rushed to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz.

Local media today reported that the boy was in good health before passing out suddenly in the classroom.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said there was no evidence to show that wearing of face mask could affect a person’s health, including school students.

“This is because at the Health Ministry level, surgeons wear face mask for several hours to perform surgery and there is no evidence that it affects their breathing,” he added.

However, he said, face mask of suitable size should be used by adults and children.

On the Kuala Kangsar Health Clinic (Type 3) project, it was built at a cost of RM28.27 million, to serve the 176,000 residents in Kuala Kangsar, where there are already 10 existing health clinics. — Bernama