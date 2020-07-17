Man detained on suspicion of beating pregnant wife in Rawang

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 26-year-old man was arrested at about 12.30pm in Rawang and remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A storekeeper was arrested on suspicion of beating his wife over a misunderstanding in an apartment in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, near here, this afternoon.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 26-year-old man was arrested at about 12.30pm in Rawang and remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.

According to him, in the incident at about 11am yesterday, the victim who was over seven months pregnant was punched by her husband who also pressed his knee on her stomach after a family misunderstanding.

“The 29-year-old victim was taken to hospital before lodging a police report. The victim is now in a stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 30-year-old man was arrested after beating and threatening his wife with a machete in Taman Samudera, Gombak, yesterday evening.

Arifai said the suspect, who works as a food supplier, was arrested with the machete, suspected to have been used to threaten his wife, in Gombak at about 5pm.

In the 7pm incident on Wednesday, the 30-year-old victim lodged a police report after her husband became violent and put a machete to her neck and took away her mobile phone.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.

In a separate incident, Arifai said a 41-year-old trader was detained after he was suspected of threatening and abusing his neighbour because he was unhappy with the victim for parking his car near his (suspect’s) house in Taman Selayang Jaya, Gombak, early this morning.

According to him, in the 3am incident, the 26-year-old male victim sustained swelling on the nose and over the cheeks after being punched by the suspect who was angry because his gate could not be opened as the victim’s car was blocking it.

The victim then lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. — Bernama