Terengganu development projects to continue under Perikatan, says MB

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 15 — All development projects in Terengganu that have been approved by the previous administration will be continued under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said that thus far no changes have been announced by the federal government on the projects that have been approved and they will be implemented as planned.

Ahmad Samsuri also said that the change of government had facilitated the implementation of the projects involved as there was less room for misunderstanding and good communication between federal and state governments.

“As the projects are obtained through negotiation, so when there is a change of administration, it makes it easier for us to continue the projects,” he said at a press conference after launching the TRDI application at Wisma Darul Iman, today.

Also present was state secretary Datuk Mohd Azahari Md Azahar.

TRDI is an online application developed to channel the latest and accurate information related to the state government to the people.

The application which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and App Store, also serves as an archive containing various news information related to education, social, religion, community and so on which will make it easier for the state government to answer any issues raised by the people, he said.

“In the digital world it is important and necessary for state governments and agencies to take new initiative in an effort to convey information so they will not be left behind.

“TRDI will open a new chapter in boosting the distribution of information related to the state government to the people,” he said. — Bernama