Sarawak Day celebration to be held virtually, broadcast live from Miri, says minister

File picture of last year’s Sarawak Day celebration. Music performance by singer Idayu. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Tourism Board

KUCHING, July 15 — The Sarawak Day celebration this year themed “Sarawak Cemerlang” will be held virtually and broadcast live via various social media platforms from Miri on July 22.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is in charge of the event, said the number of attendees at the event venue at a leading hotel in the city was also limited to 250 people, as stipulated under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“This year’s Sarawak Day celebration is very different due to the global issue of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it is still expected to be lively and meaningful.

“There will be a variety of programmes held using digital platforms which have been arranged by the main organiser, namely the State Protocol and Event Management Unit,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the celebration would be broadcast live via two private television stations and the social media platforms of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), tvSarawak and Sarawak Event Channel from 9pm on that day.

Lee said among the contents of the celebration included an opening dance featuring a combination of traditional Sarawak dances and a Digital Light Balance performance, followed by a symbolic opening featuring Kenyalang Emas adventures traversing the whole of Sarawak.

A special documentary titled Marek Kinek Tok & Kelak which features the history of Sarawak, medley of song performances as well as a segment on “Aspirasi Rakyat” among others will also be held.

Other performances include a sitcom titled Kampung Selepar Putus, Kebanggaan Kamek, a special song Tok Bok Sarawak and a medley of Sarawakku Sayang and Pertiwiku Tercinta by a 40-strong choir accompanied by an orchestra.

“I also take this opportunity to call on the people of Sarawak to fly the state’s flag at home or shops and so on in conjunction with Sarawak Day,” he said.

The state government has set Sarawak Day to be celebrated every July 22 since 2016 and gazetted it as a public holiday to commemorate the date the last British colonial governor, Sir Alexander Waddell symbolically handed over the administration of the state to the local people in 1963. — Bernama