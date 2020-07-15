Ismail Sabri: 52 arrested over RMCO violations including 16 for ignoring social distancing

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said authorities arrested 52 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) standard operating procedures.

In a statement this afternoon, Ismail said 11 of these have been remanded for further investigations.

“Among the offences committed were 16 for failure to maintain social distancing in a large gathering while the rest were picked up for not adhering to other standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government,” he said, adding that 40 people were issued compounds.

Ismail said police have conducted a total of 63,161 compliance inspections to date involving 13,262 enforcement officers nationwide.

“A total of 4,005 supermarkets, 5,736 restaurants, 1,512 hawkers, 1,117 factories, 3,862 banks and 750 government officers were inspected yesterday,” he said.

From May 1 to July 14, Ismail Sabri said a total of 1,598 undocumented migrants, 526 boat skippers, and 110 human smugglers were arrested as part of Operation (Ops) Benteng.

“We have also conducted 68 roadblocks nationwide where 37,001 vehicles were inspected to deter human smuggling activities via road routes,” he said.

Some 41 sanitation operations have been carried out in 30 zones in 10 states on Wednesday, he said, with 13 in Sabah, seven in Kedah, and five in Melaka.

“Since March 30, a total of 8,915 sanitation operations were carried out comprising 134 zones.

“A total of 12,495 premises have been sanitised which include 2,675 business premises, 5,366 government offices, 1,591 housing areas, 2,509 public places and 354 supermarkets,” he said.

On the mandatory quarantine for returnees, the minister said from June 10 until yesterday, the Health Ministry has screened 18,154 individuals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).



