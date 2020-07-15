Form Three boy in KL dies after fainting on first day of school reopening

Police said a Form Three student who was reported to have suddenly fainted on the first day of the school reopening second phase in Bandar Tun Razak today has died. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A Form Three student who was reported to have suddenly fainted on the first day of the school reopening second phase in Bandar Tun Razak today, has died.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon, who confirmed the matter, said the 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead by a doctor after he was rushed to the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Mukhriz here.

“Currently, the case is classified as sudden death and a post-mortem is being carried out by the hospital to identify the cause of death,” he said when contacted here today.

Local media today reported that the victim was in good health before passing out suddenly in the classroom.

The second phase of school reopening started today involving Form 1 to Form 4, Primary Year 5 and Year 6 as well as remove classes students. — Bernama