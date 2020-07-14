Fama-Shopee first ‘Durian E-Fiesta’ from tomorrow to July 19

Fama director-general Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said durian lovers could choose from various types of durians such as Musang King, Udang Merah, D24, Hor Lor, kampung and so on through the online sale. ― Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and e-commerce platform, Shopee have for the first time, collaborated to organise on online durian sale or ‘Durian E-Fiesta’ from tomorrow until July 19.

The agency’s director-general, Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said durian lovers could choose from various types of durians such as Musang King, Udang Merah, D24, Hor Lor, kampung and so on through the online sale.

“As an incentive for business transformation, FAMA and Shopee will lend support to durian traders through sponsorship of price discount vouchers at RM5 and RM20 with the set minimum amount spent, and more.

“Consumers will get to enjoy the Musang King through the ‘Shocking Sale’ at only RM10 during the Durian E-Fiesta,” he added in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, Shopee regional managing director, Ian Ho said considering that some consumers might not like the durian much, the Durian E-Fiesta would also be marketing other local fruits such as mangosteen, mango, pineapple and more during the campaign.

The first edition of this campaign is limited to Klang Valley to ensure freshness of the fruits as delivery would be made the next day after the order has been made. — Bernama