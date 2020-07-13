AGC argues that Malaysiakini must be responsible for readers’ comments; news portal says did not intentionally publish contemptuous comments

Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya July 2, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Attorney General’s Chambers today insisted that Malaysiakini must take responsibility for some readers’ comments that were considered to be in contempt of court.

The news website pointed out that it had no intention to publish comments to scandalise the judiciary and that it had removed the comments within minutes of being alerted.

These arguments were raised in the Federal Court’s hearing today over whether Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan had been in contempt of court over the news website’s hosting of five readers’ contemptuous comments.

The attorney general had applied to have Malaysiakini and its ketua editor cited for contempt over the five comments by the news portal’s readers.

Senior federal counsel S. Narkunavathy today argued that Malaysiakini was presumed to have published the readers’ comments as it had “facilitated” the publication of the comments, based on Section 114A of the Evidence Act.

Section 114A is a rebuttable presumption. (Under Section 114A, a person whose name, photograph or pseudonym appears on any publication depicting him to be the owner, host, administrator, editor or sub-editor, or who in any manner facilitates the publishing or republishing of a publication, is presumed to have published or republished the contents of the publication, unless it is proven otherwise. )

Narkunavathy went on to argue that the AGC did not need to show that Malaysiakini had intentionally published the readers’ comments.

“We say there is no requirement under the law for the applicant to demonstrate that the respondents intentionally published the comments,” she told the court.

While noting the various measures and safeguards that Malaysiakini had put into place to detect and block offensive comments from being published, Narkunavathy argued that Malaysiakini should still assume responsibility over readers’ comments as it had provided the platform for the comments to be published.

Narkunavathy noted the list of existing measures that Malaysiakini said it had, including terms and conditions that subscribers must agree to before they can post comments, a caution statement on the terms and conditions, a software or filter that detects banned foul words or profanities in comments which would be automatically blocked from posting, a system that automatically detects “suspected words” in posted comments for Malaysiakini to review, a peer reporting process where other readers can flag and report offending comments for the editor to review and decide to remove the comments, and a takedown policy.

While noting that Malaysiakini had said more than 2,000 comments posted daily on its website, she argued that this could not be used by the portal to avoid assuming responsibility over the readers’ comments.

“By providing the platform, we say they exercised control over the platform and they have to exercise responsibility by removing expeditiously any comments that are adverse.

“The filters they put into place, including peer reporting did not work in this case, because they did not know of these comments until they were notified by police.

“What they put into place did not work to pick up the contemptuous comments. They themselves recognised the comments are contemptuous, so what they put into place did not work.

“They cannot cite the volume, the sheer volume and the difficulty of resources, constraints to shirk the responsibility,” she said, adding however that the contempt of court proceedings against Malaysiakini was not intended to curb freedom of speech.

Narkunavathy accepted that actual knowledge of the contemptuous comments must be shown and later again stressed that it is not necessary to show intention for publication and again pointed to Malaysiakini’s role in providing the platform.

She also argued that Malaysiakini cannot be said to be a passive publisher, asserting that it falls between the two extremes of a passive publisher and an active platform such as online forums.

What Malaysiakini argued

Malaysiakini’s lawyer Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, however, stressed on the need for the AGC to prove that Malaysiakini had actual knowledge of the contemptuous publication said to be scandalising the judiciary, and also said that the AGC has to show that the publication of the five comments was “intentional.”

Based on court documents, it is understood that Malaysiakini had previously provided details on the names and email addresses of the five readers who made the comments to the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with MCMC having requested for such details, and that Malaysiakini has since permanently banned the subscribers who posted the five comments.

Previously and also today, Imtiaz had highlighted that Malaysiakini and Gan had tendered their apology, where it is stated: “The Respondents regret the tone and tenor of the Comments and unreservedly apologises to this Honourable Court and the Judiciary as a whole for having unwittingly allowed for their airing. Neither of us had any intention of scandalizing or undermining the Judiciary in any manner whatsoever.”

Court of Appeal president Datuk Rohana Yusuf, who chaired the Federal Court’s seven-man panel today, said the decision will be delivered on a date to be fixed.

The other judges on the panel today are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli.

MORE TO COME