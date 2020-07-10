Ismail Sabri: Family entertainment centres can reopen from July 15

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at Perdana Putra today July 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The government is finally letting family entertainment centres resume operations from next Wednesday.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that centres like game arcades, indoor theme parks, edutainment (the portmanteau of education and entertainment) centres, children’s gyms, machine and tech entertainment game premises as well as family karaoke centres can reopen from July 15.

“The decision was made not only because of parents’ complaint, but also taking into account more than 3,000 workers involved as well as the industry’s RM 500 million contribution to the country’s income,” he said in a press conference here.

Ismail reminded the businesses to follow the government’s SOP as the war against Covid-19 is still ongoing.

Among them are:

Making available the MySejahtera phone application for registration purposes

Body temperature screenings

Limiting the numbers of visitors according to their store sizes to allow for social distancing

Encouraging online ticket sales

Scaled cleaning and disinfections

Ismail also reminded the public that pubs and nightclubs are still not allowed to reopen.