Ismail Sabri: Family entertainment centres can reopen from July 15

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The government is finally letting family entertainment centres resume operations from next Wednesday.
Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that centres like game arcades, indoor theme parks, edutainment (the portmanteau of education and entertainment) centres, children’s gyms, machine and tech entertainment game premises as well as family karaoke centres can reopen from July 15.
“The decision was made not only because of parents’ complaint, but also taking into account more than 3,000 workers involved as well as the industry’s RM 500 million contribution to the country’s income,” he said in a press conference here.
Ismail reminded the businesses to follow the government’s SOP as the war against Covid-19 is still ongoing.
Among them are:
- Making available the MySejahtera phone application for registration purposes
- Body temperature screenings
- Limiting the numbers of visitors according to their store sizes to allow for social distancing
- Encouraging online ticket sales
- Scaled cleaning and disinfections
Ismail also reminded the public that pubs and nightclubs are still not allowed to reopen.