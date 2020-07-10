IGP stays mum on Jho Low’s whereabouts, but says fugitive ex-SRC CEO in Hong Kong

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador Abdul Hamid said Malaysian police have contacted the authorities in Hong Kong for assistance to bring back the former chief executive of SRC International Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Bukit Aman has traced the whereabouts of fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and his family to Hong Kong, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told reporters today in the latest update on the manhunt for Malaysia’s most wanted man after Jho Low.

Abdul Hamid said Malaysian police have contacted the authorities in Hong Kong for assistance to bring back the former chief executive of SRC International Sdn Bhd who is wanted in the ongoing court cases against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is accused of siphoning millions of ringgit in public funds.

“Nik Faisal is currently in Hong Kong, together with his wife and kids, and we have already asked Hong Kong police to trace them after providing them with information

“As part of that group, he is a main player, and yes, he is there,” he told a news conference here.

However, he said cooperation from the Hong Kong police has been lacking lately.

“We have given them details and asked them to verify and check, but of late their response has always come back ‘negative, negative,” Abdul Hamid said.

