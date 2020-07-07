Police question activist over Facebook posting on alleged mistreatment of refugees in Immigration detention centres

Heidy Quah speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Non-governmental organisation, Refuge For The Refugees director, Heidy Quah, gave her statement to the police today over her Facebook posting on alleged mistreatment of refugees at the Immigration detention centres.

Accompanied by counsel, New Sin Yew, Quah, 26, spent about two hours at the Putrajaya district police headquarters here to give her statement.

Speaking to reporters outside the police headquarters, Quah said she had surrendered her mobile phone to the police and would give her full cooperation to assist the investigation.

According to New, Quah was being investigated following a police report made by the Immigration Department on her Facebook posting.

Quah was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service, he said. — Bernama