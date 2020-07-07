Penjana: RM5,000 grant for registered private kindergartens, says Education Ministry

Preschoolers are seated accordingly to maintain social distancing while a teacher conducts a class at Mayter Kindergarten in Cheras July 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Privately-run kindergartens registered under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will receive a one-off grant of RM5,000 through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to reduce their financial burden.

MOE, in a statement today, also announced that kindergarten operators who have yet to register with the ministry would get a one-off grant of RM3,000 if they register by Oct 31, this year.

“The Ministry of Finance has agreed to approve the grant through Penjana.

“We are confident that the grant provided by the government will help the private kindergarten operators to continue the preschool education agenda and encourage them to register under the MOE by Oct 31”, the statement said.

MOE has allowed privately-run kindergartens to resume their operations from July 1 to meet the preschool education needs in the country. — Bernama