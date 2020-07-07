King is first respondent in Census Malaysia 2020

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiates the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today consented to be the first respondent in the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020).

In a short video clip shown at the launch of the Census 2020 by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today, His Majesty also called on all Malaysians to play their part in the census.

“Today, I have filled in the e-Census form. Together, let’s take responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of the people and development of the country,” the King said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, when met after the launch, expressed the National Statistics Department’s thanks and appreciation to Al-Sultan Abdullah for the support given to Census 2020.

“This is the first time ever we received such strong support from a Head of State,” he said.

Mustapa said despite the many challenges faced by the country of late, it is still vital for the census to be conducted and for the people to give their full cooperation.

He said 108 questions that need to be answered in the Census 2020 had taken into account the feedback from all quarters, including those in rural areas and the Orang Asli in Sabah and Sarawak.

Mustapa said accurate data from the census is important for the government in making plans for the country, be it for the preparation of the annual budget, the 12th Malaysia Plan, or the formulation of policies for education, housing, health and infrastructure sectors. — Bernama