Domestic Trade Ministry: Fake branded clothes worth more than RM1.6m seized in Batu Caves

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) raided two premises which were used as stores for counterfeit goods in Batu Caves, Selangor and seized 96,915 pieces of counterfeit branded clothes worth approximately RM1.6 million recently.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the operation had successfully crippled the distribution and sales of counterfeit goods network involving 480 distributors and traders in the country.

He said the operation was conducted based on information and intelligence received from registered trademark owners regarding the sale of counterfeit goods through online transactions on social media.

“Traders are offering counterfeit goods on social media at a much lowered price,” he said in a statement on the operation issued today.

In the raid, he said the premises were unoccupied and enforcement officers broke in after monitoring for almost half an hour.

Iskandar Halim said inspections were conducted with the cooperation of registered trademark owner representatives for preliminary verification on goods carrying brands such as Adidas, Nike and Puma suspected to be fake.

The case is being investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademark Act 2019,” he said adding that complaints can be made by calling the Enforcement Command Centre at 1-800-886-800 or 03-88826088. — Bernama