Recruitment of young soldiers in Malaysia will not be reduced despite Covid-19, says army chief

PORT DICKSON, July 4 — The recruitment of young soldiers will not be reduced even as the country is still facing Covid-19 pandemic, Army Chief General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain said.

However, he said in order to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP), including the aspect of social distancing in the dorms are complied with, the number of intakes had been reduced to only two times a year from four times previously.

“The number of new recruitment of young soldiers is not reduced and remains at 2,000 people per intake.

“However, the second intake this year will only be made in August. We have to complete a six-month training for every batch before taking in the next one,” he told reporters after attending the Royal Malaysian Army 191/19 Series Young Soldiers Passing-Out Parade here today.

In the meantime, Zamrose said the passing-out parade involving 1,782 young soldiers today was held in the new normal with each of them wearing camouflage facemask and lining up while keeping social distancing.

He said that for the first time ever, family members of the young soldiers involved were also not allowed to attend the parade and could only watch it via live streaming on social media.

“This event is important to mark the completion of their training, which is why we tried our best to hold the event in compliance with the SOP,” he said.

All of the young soldiers completed six months of basic military training which began on Nov 22 last year.

At the event, Muhamad Azumi Ibrahim, 21, of Kamunting, Perak was awarded the Best Overall Young Soldier while the Best Marching award went to Muhaymin Kadir Abd Min, 22, of Semporna, Sabah.

Ijmal Aminy Mohamed Said, 23, of Kuala Kangsar, Perak received the Best Academic award; Mohammad Noor Azrulhady Mohd Noor Azman, 20, of Pasir Puteh, Kelantan (Best Physical Fitness) and Mohammad Ikhmal Jafpree, 24, of Batu Pahat, Johor (Best Shooter) award. — Bernama