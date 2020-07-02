Felcra plantation manager jailed, fined for corruption in Sabah

A Felcra Bhd plantation manager in Kinabatangan was sentenced to seven days’ jail and fined RM3,000 by the Special Corruption Court today after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge with corruption. — AFP pic

SANDAKAN, July 2 — A Felcra Bhd plantation manager in Kinabatangan was sentenced to seven days’ jail and fined RM3,000, in default three months’ jail, by the Special Corruption Court here today after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge with corruption.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat meted out the sentence on Supardi Latif, 33, who was charged with obtaining valuable thing from a person having connection with his official function.

He was alleged to have received RM1,200 from one Chin Sui Shin, 49, for an event that did not exist.

The offence was committed at the Bandar Indah branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional on March 5, 2017.

He was initially charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Mohd Faliq Basirudin prosecuted. — Bernama