Federal Court proceeds with contempt case against Malaysiakini over readers’ comments

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 ― The Federal Court today decided that it will hear the contempt of court proceedings against Malaysiakini over its readers’ comments on the news portal that were allegedly in contempt of the judiciary.

The Federal Court’s seven-man panel chaired by Court of Appeal president Datuk Rohana Yusuf said there was prima facie evidence to proceed.

When explaining why there was a prima facie case or a case for Malaysiakini to answer, Rohana said the five readers’ comments read out in court today were “contemptuous” in nature and Malaysiakini had prima facie or on the surface published the comments as they had appeared on the news portal.

Among other things, Rohana said the judges found that the facts showed that Malaysiakini facilitates publication of comments; that its editorial policy allows for the editing, removing and modifying of comments; the Malaysiakini had removed the five comments after being alerted by the police; and that the editors of Malaysiakini reviews postings on a daily basis.

Citing Section 114A of the Evidence Act, Rohana also said the judges found that Malaysiakini was presumed in law to have published the five comments, but also highlighted that the presumption could be rebutted.

(Under Section 114A, a person whose name, photograph or pseudonym appears on any publication depicting him to be the owner, host, administrator, editor or sub-editor, or who in any manner facilitates the publishing or republishing of a publication, is presumed to have published or republished the contents of the publication, unless it is proven otherwise.)

As for the attorney-general’s failure to issue a show cause notice to Malaysiakini before asking the courts to start the contempt of court proceedings, the Federal Court noted that this failure to comply with procedures as required under the law was “not fatal” or “prejudicial” to Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan.

Although Malaysiakini had argued that the attorney general should have filed for the contempt of court proceedings at the High Court instead of pursuing it directly at the Federal Court, Rohana said that the panel of seven judges felt that the Federal Court was the right court for the proceedings to start.

When explaining why the contempt of court proceedings could start at the Federal Court, Rohana said this was due to the nature of the five readers’ comments ― that were alleged to be in contempt of the courts ― implicating the judiciary as a whole, which she said also included the “Chief Justice of the Federal Court”.

“Based on these reasons, the application is hereby unanimously dismissed,” Rohana said, referring to Malaysiakini’s application to set aside the Federal Court’s previous decision to grant leave for the case to go on.

The Federal Court said it would hear the actual contempt of court proceedings against Malaysiakini on July 13.

The Federal Court also directed both the attorney general who had wanted Malaysiakini to be cited for contempt, as well as Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief to not make any comments on this case until a final decision is reached, in order to avoid sub judice. (Sub judice is a term referring to the situation where matters have yet to be decided by the courts and limits public discussions on the matter until it is decided on.)

The other judges on the panel today are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Malaysiakini had last Thursday filed for an application to set aside the leave granted by the Federal Court for the contempt of court proceedings to proceed.

On June 16, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was reported to have filed an application dated June 15 to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd and Malaysiakini’s “Ketua Editor”, over five comments left by its readers on the news portal’s comment section under a June 9 news report titled “CJ orders all courts to be fully operational from July 1”.

Malaysiakini previously said, however, it removed the comments within 12 minutes after it was alerted to these on June 12.

In court papers, the attorney general said that the readers’ comments contained words which Malaysiakini and its “Ketua Editor” should have known were an insult to the judiciary in general and to the chief justice specifically, threatened public confidence towards the judiciary, insulted and tarnished the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.

In his affidavit, the attorney general claimed that the readers’ comments allegedly carried the meaning that the judiciary had “committed wrongdoings, is involved in corruption, does not uphold justice and compromised its integrity”.

The attorney-general claimed that Malaysiakini was considered to have published the comments by facilitating their publication, arguing that this amounted to a contempt of court due to the comments’ content and meaning, as well as the comments exceeding the limits of making sincere criticism and allegedly being a demeaning and unwarranted attack on the judiciary.

On June 17, the Federal Court granted leave to the attorney-general to start the contempt of court proceedings against Malaysiakini and its chief editor.

Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan were represented by lawyers Surendra Ananth, Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, Khoo Suk Chyi, while the attorney-general were represented by senior federal counsels Suzana Atan and S. Narkunavathy.

Lawyers that held a watching brief today were Datuk Joy Appukuttan for the Bar Council, New Sin Yew for the International Federation of Journalists and the National Union of Journalists Malaysia, Yusmadi Yusoff for press groups Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) and the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ).

