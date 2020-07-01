Flood relief centre closed, situation in Johor back to normal

File picture of residents of Kampung Parit Pasir Baru in Pekan Nenas Pontian during a flash flood June 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 1 — The situation in flood-hit areas in Johor has returned to normal with the closure of the remaining relief centre (PPS) in Muar district at 6.30pm today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said 15 evacuees from three families at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Menanti had been allowed to return home.

“All the victims, who are from Kampung Seri Menanti, returned home today.

“Flood waters in Johor have fully subsided and all PPS have been closed,” he said in a statement.

The floods, which first hit Johor on June 20, affected five districts — Muar, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Tangkak and Kluang. — Bernama