Sungai Acheh assemblyman will not appeal against sacking from PKR

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 30 — Sungai Acheh assemblyman, Zulkifli Ibrahim said he would not appeal against his sacking from PKR, a decision made by the party at its meeting last Sunday.

Zulkifli said until today, he had not received any official letter on his sacking from PKR and only knew about it through the media.

“I will issue a statement or hold a news conference on the matter after receiving the letter. I only want to stress here that I will not make any appeal against (the sacking) after receiving the letter,” he said when met by reporters, here, today.

The PKR Central Leadership Council at its monthly meeting last Sunday, had agreed with the Disciplinary Board’s recommendation to sack five party members including Zulkifli.

The four others were PKR Wanita chief, Haniza Mohd Talha; Permatang Pauh party branch deputy head, Dr Afif Bahardin; Penang PKR Wanita chief, Nur Zarina Zakaria and Sabah PKR Wanita chief, Rahimah Majid.

On his political direction after this, Zulkifli said he might follow the move made by Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, Datuk Mansor Othman who joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). — Bernama