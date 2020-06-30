MCO: Penang traders offered rental discounts, exemptions

A general view of the traffic on the first day of the conditional movement control order in George Town May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 30 — Most owners and building managements in Penang have been very cooperative in offering rental deductions and exemptions to traders during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

State Domestic and International Trade, Consumer Affairs and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said to date, more than 50 per cent of the building management and owners of kiosks, shops and buildings in the state have done so to ease the financial burden faced by traders.

According to him, the deal was drawn up through discussions between the state government and individuals, the managements, associations and building owners’ associations to help restore the economy sector affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A survey earlier found tenants having their rents slashed by 30 to 70 per cent and some even got a 100 per cent rent exemption, they only need to pay the maintenance fees,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Bukit Jambul Complex, here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim reminded managements and organisers to emphasise public safety to convince shoppers that malls were safe places.

He said the management should come up with initiatives to attract shoppers to start buying by offering promotions and purchase rewards, thus contributing to the national economy. — Bernama