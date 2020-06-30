As more sub-sectors reopen tomorrow, Dr Noor Hisham reminds Malaysians to follow Covid-19 SOP

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned Malaysians against getting comfortable and complacent even as the trend of local cases decreased. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — As more economic sectors reopen tomorrow, the Health Ministry’s director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned Malaysians against getting comfortable and complacent even as the trend of local cases decreased.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 303 new Covid-19 cases were detected since the beginning of the recovery movement control order with deeper analysis showing daily numbers within the single and double-digit range, despite more sectors allowed to resume operations at full capacity.

He said that as this was an indication that the country is going through a recovery phase but was quick to point out that compliance to the enforced standard operating procedures (SOP) is paramount in ensuring that the number of Covid-19 detected locally continues to diminish.

“Since more sub-sectors will reopen beginning July 1, 2020, the cooperation of the public is very much needed by the government for us to be able to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection together,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham pointed out how the World Health Organisation (WHO) through its Director General Dr Tedros Adhonam had recently said that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as the global number of cases continue to rise and that the situation is expected to worsen over time.

“As such, the Ministry of Health is appealing to the public not to harp on the trend of the decline in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Instead, we should be more wary while adhering to the SOPs and maintaining the preventive measures at all times. The cooperation of all parties is crucial for us to be able to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Malaysia today recorded two new Covid-19 cases, one local and one imported, over the last 24-hours, as no deaths were again recorded for the 16th straight day.