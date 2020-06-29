New rules: Malaysians to pay RM30-RM150 for Covid-19 test upon return abroad; foreigners pay RM60-RM250

The fee for a Malaysian is RM30 for an antibody rapid test kit, RM60 for an antigen rapid test kit, RM150 for a polymerase chain reaction test kit. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Malaysians returning from overseas will have to pay a range of RM30 to RM150 to be tested for Covid-19 upon entering the country from today onwards, while non-citizens will pay higher fees depending on the type of tests conducted, new rules issued by the government said.

The new regulations published on June 26 and taking effect from today is known as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Fee for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Detection Test) Regulations 2020.

In the regulations made on June 26 by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, any Malaysian or foreigner entering Malaysia will be required to pay the specified fee depending on the type of Covid-19 detection tests taken "before proceeding for immigration clearance at any point of entry", with the type of tests used to be decided by the health director-general.

The fee for a Malaysian is RM30 for an antibody rapid test kit, RM60 for an antigen rapid test kit, RM150 for a polymerase chain reaction test kit; while for foreigners, the fees stated in the regulations are RM60 (antibody rapid test kit), RM120 (antigen rapid test kit), RM250 (polymerase chain reaction test kit).

The same regulations also state that any Malaysian or foreigner in Malaysia may request to undergo Covid-19 detection tests at any government hospital ---- including government clinics and medical institutions declared by the government as federal medical institutions ---- or any place determined by the health director-general to be a place to undergo such tests.

The same price schedule stated earlier applies for anyone who requests to carry out such Covid-19 tests.

This new set of regulations however also said that the health minister may make full or partial waivers of the fees for Covid-19 tests in his discretion in any particular case.

Previously on June 10, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said Malaysians returning from abroad will undergo a swab test for Covid-19 as soon as they arrive at the airport, with those testing positive to be sent to hospitals for treatment while those testing negative will undergo a 14-day quarantine at their own homes.

Those placed under self-quarantine would be required to download the MySejahtera application and will be issued a wristband for easy identification and monitoring of movements by the authorities.