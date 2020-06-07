No more 14-day stay at gazetted quarantine centres for Malaysians returning from abroad starting June 10, says senior minister

Malaysians returning from abroad will still have to go through a health screening and will be subjected to monitoring by the authorities. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysians returning from abroad will no longer be confined to a gazetted quarantine centre for two weeks; instead, they are required to be home quarantined, starting June 10, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily security briefing today, Ismail Sabri explained that the change of policy is attributed to the high level of readiness of the public health infrastructure in the event of an outbreak in the country as well as the declining number of Covid-19 cases abroad.

“Beginning June 10, Malaysians returning from abroad will no longer be placed at quarantine centres. As soon as they arrive at the airport, they will undergo a swab test.

“Those who are positive will be sent to the hospital for treatment. Those who are negative will undergo a 14-day quarantine in their own homes,’’ he said.

However, Ismail Sabri explained that those returning from abroad will still have to go through a health screening and will be subjected to monitoring by the authorities to ensure that they comply with self-quarantine rules.

Those returning abroad are required to download the MySejahtera application and will be issued a wristband for easy identification and monitoring by the authorities, said Ismail.

“They are required to download the MySejahtera application and will be monitored through this application.

“They are also required to wear quarantine wristbands to ease the identification process. All of their movements will be monitored through the application,’’ he said.

The minister added that those who are found to be flouting the rules can face a compound of RM1,000 or will be brought to court.