Malaysia records three new Covid-19 cases, 16 recoveries and no deaths for 15th day in a row

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia reported three new Covid-19 cases but no deaths today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Malaysia reported three new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total accumulated positive cases to 8,637, the Ministry of Health announced.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three cases includes one imported case involving a Malaysian and two local transmissions involving Malaysians as well.

“The imported case involves a Malaysian who has been denied entry in Fiji and also in New Zealand. He transited at the Singapore airport before reaching Malaysia.

“The two local cases are in Selangor and Sabah. With this, the number of active cases is now 182,” he told a press conference this evening.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 16 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 8,334 or 96.5 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He also said there were no deaths reported today, which makes the cumulative number of deaths remain at 121.

“Four patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit with one patient on ventilators,” he added.