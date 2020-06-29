MCO: All theme parks in Malaysia allowed to operate July 1, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the special Ministers Meeting on MCO enforcement decided that some 54 registered theme parks in the country could open next month, which will involve some 10,000 people going back to work. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — All theme parks, including water-based parks, are allowed to operate again as of July 1, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the special Ministers Meeting on MCO enforcement decided that some 54 registered theme parks in the country could open next month, which will involve some 10,000 people going back to work.

“They will have to follow and enforce strict SOPs and social distancing at all times as well as limit the number of people depending on capacity and size of their parks,” he said.

He also said water parks will have the same SOP and criteria as swimming pools. The guidelines are detailed on the National Security Council website while the theme parks guidelines will be on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture website.

After a motorcycle convoy resulted in the death of three men in Pahang, Ismail Sabri said that police would take action against the group if they were flouting rules of the RMCO, but they would not be rescinding rules for all convoys yet.

“We believe this is an isolated incident. I hope this is the first and the last. We won’t punish all motorcyclists.

“As adults, they should be able to control themselves and practice caution. If there are more cases after this, we will review the rules, but for now we won’t ban it,” he said.

On the SOP for Muslim wedding solemnisation (akad nikah) ceremonies, he said that the same limit and SOPs that apply to weddings can be used.

“There was some confusion in regard to the akad nikah ceremony which was not stated under social events which was allowed to proceed starting July 1. We had agreed to allow up to 250 guests for wedding ceremonies and akad nikah to be held at mosques, halls, homes, or other venues,” he said.

Other religions hold wedding ceremonies at houses of worship and premises of religious associations.

On schools reopening, Ismail Sabri said that students who are allowed to go back to schools to prepare for their exams should know to continue practicing social distancing even once they leave the school compound.

“They are sitting for SPM and STPM. We are treating them like adults and they should know how to practice discipline and take care of themselves.

“I think they should realise the importance of practicing social distancing and not hug each other once they leave the school premise. I appeal to them to continue the same SOP once they walk out of school,” he said.