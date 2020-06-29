PAS newspaper Harakah signs subscription agreement with Bernama

Children playing with the PAS flag in a paddy field near their home in Sungai Limau. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — PAS party organ Harakah today signed a two-year news subscription agreement with Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to provide more current news and content to its readers.

The subscription is for the Bernama NewsLink5 service, which offers electronic real-time news on Malaysian and global events.

The agreement was signed by Harakah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kamaruzaman Mohamad and Bernama Acting CEO Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

Kamaruzaman said with the subscription agreement, the weekly newspaper will embark on a fresh approach of offering more current news and issues instead of just political content.

“We have been trying this new approach since I began helming Harakah last August by carrying more general-based content that is not just sourced from our (PAS) portals, print publications, Hijau FM radio, TVPAS and Harakah TV.

“So far, we print about 30,000 Harakah copies monthly and our HarakahDaily portal gets about seven million hits monthly. We are now targeting a minimum of 30 million hits by year-end,” he told Bernama today.

Kamaruzaman said Harakah also wants to be viewed as a political learning channel for its readers in addition to maintaining its key agenda of disseminating political information.

“Our focus, among others, is to report news on government initiatives, party news, states under PAS administration namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, besides also information on administration matters in Putrajaya,” he said. — Bernama