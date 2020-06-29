From now on temperature checks only at entry point of malls, hotels

A security personnel checks a patron’s temperature at The Curve shopping mall entrance in Petaling Jaya May 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Visitors to shopping malls now only need to have their temperature taken just once at the entry point, instead of at every shop they enter.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that individual shops in shopping malls are no longer required to take temperature checks of customers who enter their premises.

“This will only be done once at entry points. So they don’t have to keep on doing this over and over again at every shop they enter.

“However, shops will still have to take down customers’ names and contact information to enable contact tracing. This is so we can trace those who have been around a Covid-19 positive patient and track their movement,” he said,

The details will have to be recorded manually or through the MySejahtera app.

“The same SOP applies for hotels. They only need to go through the temperature screening once and then they can go into the different premises or restaurants and give their details there,” he said.