Some Sabah police HQs, stations also hit by floods, says state police chief

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Several police headquarters (IPD) and police stations have also been affected by the floods which hit Sabah, including the Penampang IPD and Tamparuli police station, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass.

“All equipment, including important documents, have been moved to a safe place. The Penampang IPD was inundated up to 1.5 metres while the Tamparuli police station was affected after heavy rains caused several poles to collapse. The district police chief has taken necessary action, including closing several roads for security purposes,” he said.

Zaini, meanwhile, advised flood victims to follow directives issued by the authorities.

He said those directed to move to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) should do so in the interest of everyone, adding that police would continue to monitor the situation from time to time to ensure their properties and belongings were safe. — Bernama