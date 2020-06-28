MMEA: Indonesian fishermen held for encroaching Sarawak waters

KUCHING, June 28 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today announced its first arrest, involving five Indonesian fishermen for encroaching Sarawak waters in Mukah, since it ceased using the ‘turn back’ approach on encroachers.

MMEA Sarawak director, Maritime First Admiral Robert Teoh Geok Chuan in a statement today said the fishing boat was detected about 119 nautical miles from Tanjung Sirik on Friday.

“Upon inspection, the five fishermen aged between 25 and 37 years failed to provide their identity documents and approval to conduct fishing activities in Sarawak waters,” he said.

He added that the boat was then towed to the Tanjung Manis jetty and the fishermen were screened for Covid-19.

“The case is investigated under Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959,” he said.

The MMEA has once again started detaining foreign fishermen encroaching the country’s waters since June 24, this after using the force back approach during the Movement Control Order and Conditional Movement Control Order periods. — Bernama