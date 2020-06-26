Putrajaya to announce reopening date soon for tuition centres, tahfiz, madrasah, and special education centres

Ismail Sabri said that only tahfiz and madrasah schools registered under the Education Ministry will be allowed to reopen. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Tuition centres, tahfiz, and madrasah schools have been provisionally approved to resume operations as the government moves to gradually reopen the education sector as part of its recovery plan coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Others also allowed to resume were special education schools, private education institutions, and prayer rooms or suraus within school premises.

However, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed during his daily briefing that all should wait for the official announcement from the Education Ministry on the specific dates.

Concerning tahfiz and madrasah schools, the senior minister also said that only those registered under the Education Ministry will be allowed to reopen.

“As for those not registered, it is not that we are not allowing them operate, they can, but, they have to register themselves with the local state religious authorities first before resuming,” he stressed.

For tahfiz and madrasah schools within house hostels, Ismail reminded them that standard operating procedures and regulations set by the Education and Health Ministries must be adhered to at all times.

He said concerning surau within school premises, social distancing rules must always be practiced alongside other existing SOPs.

This as students in sitting for major public school examinations, those in Form 5 and Form 6, resumed school on Wednesday amid tight social distancing and contact tracing measures.