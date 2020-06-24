Penang rep Dr Afif Bahardin drops PKR for Bersatu

According to a report, Dr Afif Bahardin met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and told him he would be seated on the Opposition bench when the Penang assembly convenes in November. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin has quit PKR and joined Bersatu, The Star reported today.

The daily reported that Dr Afif met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and told him he would be seated on the Opposition bench when the Penang assembly convenes in November.

“To serve my constituents better, I need to get support from the federal government,” the daily quoted the former Penang exco as saying.

Dr Afif, who is closely aligned with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said he would now serve his constituents as a Bersatu representative.

The daily also reported a meeting between Dr Afif and other Opposition assemblymen last Friday during which the issue of Penang’s political landscape was raised.

On March 4, Dr Afif resigned as state Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Committee chairman, but then remained a Pakatan Harapan assemblyman.

On April 14, PKR suspended Dr Afif pending an investigation by the party’s disciplinary board.

The rep’s departure is the latest in a series of exoduses by PKR members.

DAP remains in firm control of the state assembly with 19 out of 40 seats.