Police hunt man for smuggling drugs into Singapore using drone

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — Police are tracking down a Singaporean man known as ‘Boy Setan’ who is the prime suspect for smuggling drugs into the republic using a drone, recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the man whose real name is Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, 40, was believed to be smuggling the drugs in the afternoon around the City Square area.

“We believe he is still in Johor. He came here once in a while to smuggle drugs and went back (to Singapore), but with the recovery movement control order (RMCO), his movement is limited.

“It is learned that he is also wanted by the Singaporean authorities for drug offences,” he told a media conference here.

Ayob Khan said this was the first time the Johor police had dealt with such as a case and urged anyone with information to contact its hotline at 07-2212999 or lodge a report at nearby police station.

On Saturday, police arrested two Singaporean men for using a drone to smuggle drugs from Malaysia to the republic.

According to Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau, the flight data retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the suspects showed that the drone was flown from Kranji to Johor Baru, and returned to Kranji.

Based on the information, Singapore police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man for further investigations. — Bernama