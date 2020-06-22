Jakim to continue monitoring insults against Islam, Prophet Muhammad, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said Jakim will continue to monitor any insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on the social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, June 22 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will continue to monitor any insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on the social media.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said that there had been several cases related to postings in the various social media platforms that were brought to court and that showed the seriousness of Jakim in addressing the issue.

“Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country and Islamic teaching should therefore be respected and upheld at all platforms.

“Jakim via its monitoring unit has been put on alert over the religiously offensive online posting deemed insulting to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad we consider this is as a serious offence that should not be committed by any individual,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a town hall programme with Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) at Kompleks Darul Kifayah here today.

Ahmad Marzuk said it was crucial to uphold the unity and the harmony of the multi-religious community with in the country.

“We must admit the phenomenon (religious offensive posting) in the country is still rampant even before we (Perikatan Nasional) took over the government.

“The freedom (to use social media) granted by the government must not be abused to the extent of offending and insulting other religion that potentially lead to the religious and racial tension,” he said.

“Jakim will continue to work together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to address the religiously offensive and provocative online posting,” he said. —