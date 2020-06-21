Ismail Sabri: Give Perikatan chance to govern full-term or call for fresh elections

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Perikatan Nasional administration must be given the chance to govern until the end of the term, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In an exclusive interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian, Ismail, who is also Umno vice president said this however may not happen due to the pressure and political manoeuvres by the Opposition.

“The Opposition is still pressuring us, talking about toppling the government and wanting to present a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister.

“They know that our prime minister’s rating is high because the rakyat is confident in his leadership,’’ he said, referring to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu, Umno and PAS formed the PN federal government after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong decided that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin holds the command of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat in March, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was then invited to join the PN government. Together with MCA, MIC and a faction who left PKR led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the pact claims majority in the Lower House.

Ismail also said at the moment, Muhyiddin’s position is in the hands of Dewan Rakyat members instead of the rakyat.

“If it is in the hands of the rakyat, there is no issue. However, if it is in the hands of members of parliament, the difference between (PN and PH) members of parliament is not much.

“That is why I’m of the thought that if this is the desire of the Opposition, then it is better for us to leave it to the rakyat to make the choice.

“Because the Opposition (PH) claim they are accepted by the people and we (PN) claim we are accepted by the people. So let the people decide who they really accept,’’ said Ismail, pointing towards a possibility of calling for fresh elections.