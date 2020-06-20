Avoid unlicensed InDriver app to get passengers, e-hailing group warns drivers

MeHDA president Daryl Chong said e-hailing drivers should refrain from using new mobile application InDriver to get more passengers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — E-hailing drivers should refrain from using new mobile application InDriver to get more passengers, an industry association said today.

Malaysia E-Hailing Drivers Association (MeHDA) president Daryl Chong cautioned drivers that they could get into trouble as the InDriver operator does not have the requisite licence to run an e-hailing business.

“MeHDA was recently alerted by e-hailing drivers that the e-hailing operator has been operating for months in Penang under the name InDriver.

“Upon checks and confirmation from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), the said company does not have a business mediation license to operate, making it an illegal e-hailing operator,” Chong said in a statement.

He added that following more complaints and investigations, MeHDA found that InDriver also allowed e-hailing drivers who do not possess a valid Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence to sign up for the service and take passengers.

“This is also illegal under the law,” he said.

He warned that e-hailing drivers and passengers who used InDriver would not be covered by insurance should a road mishap happen during the ride.

“This will also give room to more complications should there be an accident during the journey,” Chong added.

MeHDA said it has filed a report against InDriver with the Road Transport Department and urged the authorities to act against the company for the industry’s safety.