Lawyer Siti Kasim quizzed by MCMC over Facebook posting about PAS, tahfiz

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Prominent human rights lawyer Siti Kasim had her statement recorded this morning by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over a recent Facebook post critical of Islamist party PAS.

Siti is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code covering statements conducive to public mischief, and Section 4(1) of Sedition Act and also Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Siti had criticised PAS for calling the production and sale of alcoholic beverages to be suspended until the issue of drink-driving is resolved.

“It went well, I cooperated with the authorities, they asked me all the necessary questions.

“It was about my posting on Facebook. The post was twisted by many parties as you all know if you have read my original posting. I have also lodged my own police report and MCMC report against them.

When asked if she had named anyone specific in the police report lodged, Siti said: “I am taking action against organisations, they should know better.”

She said the authorities did not confiscate any of her belongings such as her mobile phone.

“I have been cooperating with them so there is no need to confiscate anything. I gave them willingly all the necessary things. As long as you cooperate there is no reason for them to be harsh towards you,” she told reporters at the MCMC headquarters in Putrajaya.

She arrived at the building at 10am and came out at 12.45pm after having her statement recorded. She was accompanied by her lawyer.

On May 26, Siti wrote in her Facebook post: “Alcohol is not the problem. The irresponsible drinkers are the problem. Just like the tahfiz schools are not the problem. It is the management that manages the schools that are the problem.

“You want to ban alcohol just because it suits you? Then ban tahfiz schools, too, for causing much damage to our innocent children.”

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a total of 113 complaints were lodged against Siti on the matter.

He said Siti will also be called in to have her statement recorded and would be asked to explain the posting because it appeared to be intended to disrupt the peace.

Huzir said the investigation paper against Siti Kassim’s Facebook account was opened on May 21.