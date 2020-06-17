Sarawak allows lottery outlets to reopen from June 19, night markets from June 20

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said night markets and weekend markets can reopen from June 20. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 17 — Lottery outlets like Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Magnum Corporation Sdn Bhd, and Cash Sweep can reopen for business only from June 19, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided after Putrajaya allowed those in the peninsula to resume operations from today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah also said night markets and weekend markets can reopen from June 20.

In the same media briefing on Covid-19 in the state, Uggah said a fifth member from the same family in Bintulu has been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive today.

He said the latest case was detected after all members of the same family were screened.

The first person in the family to be infected with the coronavirus was a student who returned from a public college in Mukah and was tested positive on June 14.

Yesterday, three members of the same family tested positive and are now placed in isolated wards at Bintulu Hospital.

“The state Health Department is tracing down other close family members who could be in close contact with the student in Bintulu,” Uggah said in his media briefing, adding the source of her infection is also being investigated.

He stressed that all local college and university students should also be screened for Covid-19 before they returned to their hometowns.

Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases since March totals 561 with today’s confirmation.

No new patient was discharged today, keeping the number of recoveries at 534 and fatalities to date at 17.

Ten of the active cases are being treated at public hospitals.

Uggah said Sarawak reported 17 persons-under-investigation for Covid-19 today while 11 others are awaiting the results of their laboratory tests.