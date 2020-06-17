Azmin says PKR needs to self-reflect after recent spate of exodus

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said voters have been dragged to the streets because of political differences between ‘two people’ since 1998. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has suggested for PKR to reflect on its own condition, following recent exodus of members who admitted to loss of confidence in its leadership.

The former PKR deputy president who defected to support Perikatan Nasional claimed those who left were fed-up with the purported infighting.

“Members are fed-up with the politics within the party which has also affected the people.

“[I think] it’s enough. Until today they have not resolved who to choose to be the next prime minister,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the the Ministry of International Trade and Industry excellence award ceremony here.

In a veiled reference, he said voters have been dragged to the streets because of political differences between “two people” since 1998.

Azmin while he did not name the two, he was likely referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and disputed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who then as prime minister sacked Anwar as his deputy.

The seeds of PKR were formed following the Reformasi protest in support of Anwar.

“If it’s not A, it’s B, not B it’s A. When will this problem be solved?

“So I think at least for the last three months, nobody has asked who will be the next prime minister. It has been peaceful the last three months,” he claimed.

Earlier today, PKR president Anwar said PH has decided who its next candidate for prime minister is, but it will need to refer to Parti Warisan Sabah and Dr Mahathir’s faction in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia before a final decision is reached.

Azmin also took a jibe at PH, saying that it it returned as the ruling coalition, the topic of power transition is neverending.

“So I think it’s enough and it’s time for us to focus our efforts on the people.

“Even the support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been good because of his sincerity to correct the wrongs of PH,” he added.

Muhyiddin had formed the PN federal government just three months ago after Dr Mahathir resigned as the PH government’s prime minister, with Azmin seemingly as his Number Two.

Sementa assemblywoman Dr Daroyah Alwi and 48 others became the latest members to quit PKR earlier this month.

Azmin had in late February left the party with five other MPs. They were said to join Bersatu, but their memberships are said to still be uncertain.