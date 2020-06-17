Amid rumours of ‘Parti Keadilan Negara’, Azmin insists no plans for a new party

Senior Minister for Economy and the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured at Miti tower during Miti’s Excellent Award Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, June 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali insisted today that he and his fellow MPs that quit PKR to support Perikatan Nasional have no plans at the moment to form a new political party.

He said their focus now is to serve the voters and ensure that the public’s hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic are addressed.

“So there issue of forming a new political party does not arise.

“Our focus now is to serve the people,” he said when met by reporters at a Ministry of International Trade and Industry award ceremony here.

On Monday, it was reported that Azmin and several other MPs aligned with him have submitted an application to register a new political party but is hitting a snag with the Registrar of Societies.

This comes after a list emerged on Saturday of the leaders of a new political party purportedly named Parti Keadilan Negara, suggesting that it is a breakaway from PKR.

In the list, Azmin was named as the de facto leader of the purported party, with Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was named as the purported party’s secretary-general, has rejected the authenticity of the list.

Many of those who were listed among the purported pro-tem office holders were former leaders and lawmakers from Azmin’s faction that defected from PKR.

The leaders are now actively involved with several NGOs linked with Azmin and his faction, such as Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara, and Nation of Women.