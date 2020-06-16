Kuala Lumpur man jailed, fined for stealing employer’s money

Judge Hasbullah Adam meted out the punishment to Mohd Naiem Hassan, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence starting today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A man was sentenced to five days in jail and fined RM2,000 by the Sessions Court here today for stealing RM1,295.20 from his employer last year.

Judge Hasbullah Adam meted out the punishment to Mohd Naiem Hassan, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence starting today.

The court also ordered the man to serve another two days in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Mohd Naeim, who was working as an assistant supervisor at the Comprehensive Auto Restoration Services Sdn Bhd, in Berjaya Times Square, was accused of stealing RM1,295.20 belonging to the company on October 11, last year, and he was charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to seven years and liable to a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Hajar Hamzah pressed for just sentence to serve as a lesson but Mohd Naiem, who was not represented, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he was remorseful. — Bernama