Ministry summons TNB to clarify increase in electricity bills

TEMERLOH, June 15 — The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) has called Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to clarify the increase in electricity bills since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) which has caused public outcry.

Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said KeTSA and the Energy Commission had summoned TNB’s top management led by its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today, which will be followed by another meeting tomorrow.

“TNB’s top management is required to present what they have done during this period so that we can see the issues raised as a whole. We will also provide an opportunity for them after listening to complaints and criticism of the people.

“I understand at this point that they (TNB) are fine tuning all the discussions that took place this morning before we go into further detail at tomorrow’s meeting to make the best decision,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said this at a press conference after visiting the National Elephant Conservation Centre, Kuala Gandah, Lanchang, here which was also attended by Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

Asked if TNB would be held liable for making a mistake in the calculation, Shamsul Anuar said: “TNB cannot calculate bills arbitrarily. Whatever it does, it must obtain approval from the Energy Commission as a supervisory body and regulator for the energy industry.

“Hence, we are confident that the Energy Commission can ensure that this matter is resolved and we will respond to all the issues raised. I understand the public want instant results, but this is an important matter and has to be fully inspected.”

In a separate development, Shamsul Anuar said nine eco-tourism locations under the supervision of Perhilitan have been reopened to tourists in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) starting today, after being closed to the public since the MCO came into force on March 18.

In addition to the Kuala Gandah Elephant Conservation Centre, among the other locations are the Taman Negara Kuala Tahan and Sungai Relau in Pahang, Taman Negara Kuala Koh, Kelantan; Taman Negara Tanjong Mentong, Terengganu and Paya Indah Wetlands ini Dengkil, Selangor. — Bernama