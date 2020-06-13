Send in proposals for SOPs or else wait for announcement, Ismail Sabri tells wedding industry

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says wedding industry operators are welcome to send in their proposals for standard operating procedures which the government will take into consideration. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Wedding industry operators are welcome to send in their proposals for standard operating procedures (SOPs) which the government will take into consideration, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they could opt to do so, or else wait for future announcements on when they will be permitted to resume operating their businesses in the future.

“As we see it, this is part of the slow reopening of industries and businesses in stages which has been the case since the first movement control order (MCO) and now the recovery movement control order (RMCO),” Ismail said during the daily press conference.

For matrimonial events, the minister said the first move was to permit akad nikah (Muslim marriage solemnisation) initially via online and later in person, with a maximum limit of 20 people in attendance.

“I believe this will be increased from time to time. Eventually wedding banquets and such will be permitted, after discussions have been held between the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

“So for the time being, players and operators should come up with the SOPs they wish to propose, as the council and ministry will likely call in industry representatives to participate in the discussion meetings,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if volunteer groups who have been going around to clean up public places such as parks, Ismail Sabri said such initiatives are also permissible provided the general SOPs are observed.

“As long as the number of people gathered for such purposes is not excessive, social distancing is maintained, face masks are worn, then it is alright. In fact, they and NGOs are welcome to do so,” he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri reminded the public that although many of the restrictions have been loosened under the RMCO, they should nonetheless continue upholding SOPs during the festive season such as for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha at the end of next month.

“The maximum number of individuals within a house while visiting friends and relatives is still capped at 20. Visits should only be done during the first day of the festive period, after that no more.

“Those who have since gone back to their villages and hometowns or are already there, should take care to maintain social distancing, avoid physical greetings, and wear face masks, among others. The less people there are in the house the better, as we should individually be able to decide what is safe for our families or otherwise,” he said.