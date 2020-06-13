RMCO: Communications Ministry mulls extending TV Pendidikan broadcast for Malaysian students

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry is considering extending the broadcasting hours of TV Pendidikan programmes including opening a new channel. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 13 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is considering extending the broadcasting hours of TV Pendidikan (Educational Television) programmes including opening a new channel.

Its Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said this was because teaching and learning (PdP) from home is becoming more important due to the Covid-19 pandemic which only allowed students sitting for major examinations to return to school this year.

He said discussion for more airtime from the current two hours daily via Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) TV Okey from April 6 is being carried out with Education Ministry (KPM).

“What is called ‘Home Based Learning’ is under KPM and KKMM has provided cooperation by airing it via TV Okey. We are now discussing to increase airtime using the same platform or another special channel for TV Pendidikan,” he said.

Saifuddin who is also Indera Mahkota MP told reporters after attending a MYNIC Berhad corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution presentation ceremony to Yayasan Pahang and 210 needy families here today.

Even though there is an education television channel, Saifuddin felt the implementation of ‘home-based learning’ is best via online as it is interactive to provide more effective comprehension among students.

“Nonetheless, the method of online learning now is facing major challenges which is the problem of internet access under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the availability of devices which is being resolved by KPM,” he said.

In another development, Saifuddin said all 1,100 internet centres under various government agencies nationwide are allowed to operate by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) after being closed since March 18 following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

He said the internet centres involved now play an even bigger role as they are now the focus of various parties who wanted to carry out various dealings including school students.

“The government is also considering improving or acquire new assets for use at such internet centres so that they could be optimally used by the people,” he said.

Commenting on the CSR contribution, Saifuddin said it was carried out under MYNICCARES which was introduced last year to assist the less fortunate. — Bernama