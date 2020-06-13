Malaysians returning home from overseas will be issued wristbands, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government has issued a series of SOPs for Malaysians returning from abroad and who will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home for two weeks. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The government has issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Malaysians returning from abroad and who will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home for two weeks.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told his daily Covid-19 press conference that these individuals will receive a Monitoring and Surveillance letter from the authorities.

“They will have to wear a wristband before going back to their respective homes. These wristbands must be worn throughout the monitoring and surveillance period while they are at home.

“If the wristbands are taken off before the period is over, action will be taken against the individual. The wristbands can only be taken off by an officer who has been granted authority after the monitoring and surveillance period is over,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysians who have been quarantined after returning from overseas must also fill up a Home Assessment Tool form and download the MySejahtera application.

They are expected to keep themselves away from their own family members during the period to ensure that they will not accidentally infect their relatives.

Dr Noor Hisham added that they should not share their personal items with anyone else in the household.