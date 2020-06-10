Unemployed man in KL charged with insulting Islam on Facebook

Tham Wai Yuen, 47, is seen at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges with insulting Islam and improper use of network facility by initiating the transmission of offensive communications through his Facebook page.

Tham Wai Yuen, 47, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy.

On the first count, made under Section 298A(1)(a) of the Penal Code, he was charged with uploading a posting that insulted Islam on his Facebook with the profile name of “Tham Thamsarak”, an action that could cause disharmony, or feelings of enmity or ill-will on grounds of religion between persons or groups of persons professing the same or different religions.

The offence was allegedly committed at 2.30 pm last April 4.

The second charge was made under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act, where he was alleged to have used his Facebook account to knowingly make and initiate the transmission of an offensive communication with intention to annoy others at the same time and date.

Tham, unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety on both charges and ordered against making any posting on the social media pending disposal of the case.

The court set July 23 for mention. — Bernama